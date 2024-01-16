Smith (ankle) hauled in eight of his 12 targets for 148 yards in Monday's 32-9 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith was able to return to the field after missing the last game of the regular season with an ankle injury. Fellow star wideout A.J. Brown (knee) was not as fortunate, missing the Eagles' playoff game entirely after injuring his knee Week 18. Smith took advantage of the situation and gobbled up over a third of Jalen Hurts' 35 pass attempts Monday. The end result was a massive individual effort from Smith in a one-sided affair. The 25-year-old finished the regular season recording his second 1,000-yard campaign in as many years. Smith's best work may be ahead of him in 2024 as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract with Philadelphia.