Smith said in a Feb. 8 interview that he isn't too worried about a contact extension, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "It's all in God's hands," Smith said. "At the end of the day, extension or not, I'm going to have to come in and do what I have to do."

While eligible for a contract extension following his third NFL season, Smith is almost certain to end up under team control through 2025 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Eagles will need to officially pick up Smith's fifth-year option by May 2. In Smith's case, he'll be earning a fully guaranteed $15.59 million for the 2025 season, which is well below what he would receive on the open market. A holdout would be more likely in 2025 than 2024, though it isn't entirely impossible that he sits out training camp this summer if he's frustrated with his initial extension talks with the Eagles.