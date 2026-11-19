Smith (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

Smith followed up Wednesday's limited showing with an uncapped session one day later, thereby paving the way for his first game action since Week 6. Despite missing five of the last six contests due to a hamstring injury, he put together a 26-310-2 line on 41 targets in his four appearances this season. However, with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the 2026 campaign, Smith will be on the receiving end of passes from Joe Milton on Sunday against the Steelers.