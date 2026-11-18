Smith (hamstring) was spotted practicing Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

The Eagles are getting healthier coming out of the bye, with both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) present for the media viewing period of practice. That Smith is practicing in any capacity on a Wednesday bodes well for his status going into the Week 11 matchup with Pittsburgh, though the injury reports will give more detail on how much he's progressing. Regardless, this is a step in the right direction for Smith's return to action.