Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith missed five of the last six games before the Eagles' Week 10 bye due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to get back on the practice field Wednesday, after which he told Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia that he feels "100 percent healthy." Smith's ensuing activity level may mean the team is easing him back into drills, and how he fares Thursday and Friday likely will determine how he's listed ahead of Sunday's contest against the Steelers.