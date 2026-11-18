Coach Nick Sirianni indicated Wednesday that he feels good about Smith (hamstring) returning to action Sunday against the Steelers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The same applies to fellow WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and if the duo is available this weekend, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could see decreased opportunities in Week 11. While Sirianni is hopeful that Smith and Wicks are ready to return, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, at this stage he's not ready to make any promises regarding their availability versus Pittsburgh.