Smith (hamstring) caught five of 12 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Smith was targeted on 12 of Joe Milton's 21 passes in the wide receiver's first game since Week 6. Milton has thrown for just 310 yards without a touchdown pass through two starts for the Eagles, so expectations should be tempered for the team's entire passing game, but Smith has reclaimed his role as the team's top pass catcher. Smith could make the most of his hefty target share Thursday against the generous Dallas secondary.