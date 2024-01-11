Smith (ankle) took part in Thursday's practice, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Prior to the session, Smith told Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia regarding Monday's wild-card contest at Tampa Bay, "I'll be there. Count me in." After spraining his right ankle Week 17 against the Cardinals, Smith didn't practice last Wednesday through Friday before sitting out this past Sunday at the Giants. With some on-field work to kick off this week, he appears to be trending in the right direction as the Eagles prepare for their playoff opener.