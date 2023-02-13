Smith recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Smith was overshadowed by teammate A.J. Brown, who managed an impressive 45-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. However, Smith still led the Eagles in receptions and yards, production that was jumpstarted by three receptions for 41 yards on the team's opening drive. After an impressive sophomore season during which Smith posted 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns across 17 regular-season games, Smith will once again form a potent receiving tandem with Brown in 2023.