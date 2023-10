Smith caught seven of nine targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders.

A.J. Brown was the receiving star for Philly with two long TDs en route to 175 yards, but Smith posted strong numbers of his own as he continues to show excellent chemistry with Jalen Hurts. Smith has caught at least four passes in every game so far this season, and he could be busy again in a possible Week 5 barnburner against the Rams.