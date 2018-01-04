Eagles' Elie Bouka: Signs future deal with Philly
Bouka signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
Bouka joined the Cardinals as a rookie free agent prior to the 2016 season but has battled injuries over the last two seasons. A change of scenery could prove beneficial for the University of Calgary product.
