Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Missing due to illness

Cox was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice because of an illness.

Cox played 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss at Minnesota and it's unclear how long he's been battling the illness. The 28-year-old has missed only three games over his eight-year career, so the illness seems unlikely to impact his availability for Week 7.

