Reddick had three tackles (two solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Reddick is now up to 11.0 sacks on the year, which is tied for his production from the 2021 season. He leads the Eagles in that category and is tied for 10th in the NFL with Justin Madubuike. Reddick is five sacks away from matching his career-high 16.0 sacks from the 2022 season.