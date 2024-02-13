Reddick said Tuesday that he wishes to remain with the Eagles and "would like to get an extension done," dismissing reports that he'd requested a trade from the team, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Reddick said "at no point did I ever tell the [Eagles] I want to be traded," contrary to a Monday report by Tim McManus of ESPN.com which cited a league source. The 29-year-old tallied 11 sacks for Philadelphia in 17 regular-season games this year, his fourth consecutive campaign with double-digit sacks, and during the team's 2022 Super Bowl run he racked up 16 regular-season sacks and 3.5 more across the postseason. Reddick has one year remaining on his contract, with no guaranteed money left, so in order to remain with the Eagles either an extension or a restructured deal could be necessary.