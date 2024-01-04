Reddick was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to an illness.

Reddick played his usual allotment of snaps in Sunday's loss to Arizona, but he appears to have since come down with an illness. On a positive note, the fact that the issue has come up early in the week makes it more likely that he'll recover in time to play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants. Reddick leads Philadelphia with 11.0 sacks on the season, so the Eagles will hope to have him on the field Sunday in a game they must win to have a chance of claiming the NFC East title.