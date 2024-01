Reddick (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being estimated as a nonparticipant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher appears to be healthy again ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Reddick has not missed a game all season and has yet to play fewer than 67 percent of the defensive snaps in any contest. The 29-year-old has 11 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 2023.