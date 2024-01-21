Reddick finished the year with 11.0 sacks and 38 tackles in 17 regular-season games.

Reddick recorded double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season, leading his team in that category and tying for 15th in the NFL. Outside of the sacks, though, Reddick's numbers were poor by his standards. His 38 tackles were the second-lowest mark of his career, and he neither forced nor recovered a fumble after forcing five and recovering three last season. His snap share (74 percent) remained identical, so the drop-off wasn't due to a lack of opportunities.