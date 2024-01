Reddick recorded one total tackle in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

The All-Pro pass rusher had another disappointing game in Week 17, as he's now tallied just five total tackles and one tackle for loss over the last three weeks. Despite the lack of production since Week 15, Reddick still leads the Eagles in both sacks (11.0) and tackles for loss (12) on the year. Reddick will look to bounce back against a Giants offensive line that's already allowed 83 sacks (most in the NFL) in Week 18.