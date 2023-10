Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts but missed his only field-goal try in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Elliott had been a big fantasy producer in the first five weeks of the season, averaging over three made field goals per game. He produced a dud in Week 6, however, missing from 37 yards in his lone attempt. The Eagles offense as a whole struggled as they lost for the first time this season, with four turnovers cutting drives short before Elliott got the chance to work.