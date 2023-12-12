Elliott went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted his only extra point in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Few Eagles could be proud of their performance on Sunday, but Elliott did at least make a 52-yard kick in the first quarter, meaning he's now 7-for-8 from beyond 50 yards this season. Only two kickers (Brandon Aubrey and Dustin Hopkins) have made more from that distance this season.