Hurts completed seven of 16 passes for 55 yards and an interception before being replaced by Marcus Mariota late in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants.

Hurts also added four rushing yards on two carries. The Eagles began the afternoon using their starters, as they still had a slim chance to win the NFC East, but they effectively no-showed the game. Hurts got checked out for a finger injury early in the second quarter, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, and while he didn't initially miss a snap, the QB got pulled for good after the Giants had grabbed a 24-0 lead just before halftime. Philly's late-season collapse has left the team with the No. 5 seed in the postseason and a road game in Tampa Bay for the wild-card round next weekend, and Hurts will head into the playoffs potentially down his top two targets in DeVonta Smith (ankle) and A.J. Brown (knee). Speaking after the game, coach Nick Sirianni didn't seem concerned about Hurts' own availability for the playoffs, Garafalo reports.