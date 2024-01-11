Hurts (right finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Hurts' Week 18 was abbreviated due to a dislocated right middle finger that he attempted to play through before he was pulled for backup Marcus Mariota before halftime. X-rays were returned negative after the loss at the Giants, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and Hurts spoke of the injury Thursday, telling EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer that it was "probably not, physically, the best idea" to return Sunday. Hurts also noted that "everything is progressing in the right way" as the Eagles prepare for Monday's wild-card contest at Tampa Bay, but he likely will wear a glove on his right hand, as he did at Thursday's session, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. As for the rest of Philadelphia's skill group, WR A.J. Brown (knee) didn't practice Thursday, while RB D'Andre Swift (illness) and WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) were full participants.