Hurts (right finger) practiced fully Friday.
Hurts was knocked out of this past Sunday's loss at the Giants before halftime due to a dislocated right middle finger, yielding quarterback duties to backup Marcus Mariota for the rest of the contest. Fortunately for Hurts, X-rays came back negative afterward, and he was considered day-to-day, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. On both Thursday and Friday, Hurts wore a glove on his right hand, and in the latter practice, he was seen attempting multiple passes, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. With his progression from limited to open the week of prep to all activity Friday, Hurts appears to be in the clear as the Eagles prepare for Monday's wild-card game in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Seen at practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: X-rays on finger come back clean•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gets pulled in Week 18 loss•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Throws for three scores in loss•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Claims record in Christmas win•