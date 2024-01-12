Hurts (right finger) practiced fully Friday.

Hurts was knocked out of this past Sunday's loss at the Giants before halftime due to a dislocated right middle finger, yielding quarterback duties to backup Marcus Mariota for the rest of the contest. Fortunately for Hurts, X-rays came back negative afterward, and he was considered day-to-day, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. On both Thursday and Friday, Hurts wore a glove on his right hand, and in the latter practice, he was seen attempting multiple passes, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. With his progression from limited to open the week of prep to all activity Friday, Hurts appears to be in the clear as the Eagles prepare for Monday's wild-card game in Tampa Bay.