Hurts (right finger) doesn't have a designation for Monday's wild-card game at Tampa Bay.

Hurts departed the Eagles' regular-season finale at the Giants before halftime due to a dislocated right middle finger, but after opening the week of prep as limited Thursday, he capped it with back-to-back full sessions. On Friday, in particular, when he attempted his first passes since suffering the injury, he "was throwing deep balls, he was throwing lasers," as WR Britain Covey told Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. While Hurts will continue to lead the offense, he'll be without A.J. Brown (knee) for the first time since the wide receiver was acquired from the Titans during the 2022 Draft. With Brown sidelined, WRs DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones and Quez Watkins, TE Dallas Goedert and RB D'Andre Swift will be the key pass catchers available to Hurts.