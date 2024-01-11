Hurts (finger) was present at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hurts missed a handful of plays in the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss at the Giants to have his dislocated right middle finger taped up, but he ultimately was pulled before halftime in an eventual 27-10 loss. On Monday, it was revealed by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that X-rays were returned negative on the appendage in question. Prior to reconvening for practice Thursday, Hurts said that it was "probably not, physically, the best idea" to return to action Sunday, and he also had yet to throw since the game, but "everything is progressing in the right way," per EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hurts was donning gloves on both of his hands Thursday, which may be his reality for as long as he's dealing with the injury.