Hurts' (finger) X-rays showed no fracture, and he's viewed as day to day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hurts dislocated the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand in Sunday's loss to the Giants and was removed from the game just before halftime with the Eagles trailing 24-0. Marcus Mariota finished the game, going 13 of 20 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception, adding six carries for 46 yards. The Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to face the Bucs in the first round of the playoffs next Monday night.