Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Should see action in Week 12
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning he expects Ajayi to see action in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Pederson did not provide any clues about Ajayi's expected workload, but it appears he could see at least some snaps after not taking the field in Week 11. The availability -- or lack thereof -- of fellow running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) will likely be a major factor in just how much work Ajayi ultimately sees.
