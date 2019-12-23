Play

The Eagles will release Ajayi, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move signals that the Eagles are poised to welcome Jordan Howard (shoulder) back to the field this week. Ajayi will now look to catch on with a team looking to add running back depth, such as the Seahawks.

