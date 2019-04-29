Eagles' Jordan Howard: Gets more competition for committee
Howard will need to fend off competition from rookie second-round pick Miles Sanders, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Not that it was ever likely to happen, but this should end any slim chance for Howard to sign an extension as he prepares for the final season of his rookie contract. Coach Doug Pederson's track record suggests he'll rely on at least two or three running backs each week, with Howard, Sanders, Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams all in the mix. Howard is the best bet to take the first snap of the season, but his proven lack of receiving ability is a major drawback, while Sanders at least offers some potential in that regard. There's also a vast gap in the resources devoted to each player, as Howard was acquired from Chicago for a mere sixth-round pick.
