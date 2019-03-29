Howard profiles as the likely leader of a backfield committee in Philadelphia, NJ.com's Mike Kay reports.

Despite rushing for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, Howard was traded from Chicago to Philadelphia on Thursday in exchange for a mere sixth-round pick. His middling speed and lack of receiving ability may limit his snap count, but the 24-year-old should at least rebound from last year's mark of 3.7 yards per carry, with some help from a strong offensive line in Philadelphia. Howard finished 2018 with 399 rushing yards (4.5 per carry) and four TDs in five December games, and he now finds himself in a backfield where the alternatives are Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams. Of course, it won't come as any surprise if the Eagles use an early draft pick on a running back, in which case Howard's 2019 outlook would need to be reassessed. Meanwhile, Mike Davis takes over as Tarik Cohen's new partner in the Chicago backfield, giving coach Matt Nagy two capable pass catchers at the position.