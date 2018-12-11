Matthews caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Matthews played just 11 snaps in this one and now has failed to surpass 14 in three of the last four weeks. He has just two catches for ten yards over his last three games although one was for a touchdown, and this week's was also a red-zone target. To play him on the road Week 15 against the Rams is to hope for another score and little more.