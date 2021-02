Sweat (wrist) had 38 tackles (24 solo), six sacks, two defensed passes and three forced fumbles across 14 games in 2020.

Sweat managed career-high marks across the board before landing on IR due to a wrist injury Week 15. He was expected to return in the event of an Eagles postseason run, however, which should mean good things for his chances of being ready for the (tentative) start of offseason workouts. He'll be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2021.