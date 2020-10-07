site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Josh Sweat: Notches third sack
Oct 6, 2020
Sweat had two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 25-20 win over the 49ers.
Sweat played a season-low 37 percent of defensive snaps Sunday, but that didn't stop him from adding to his sack total. The 23-year-old has 10 tackles (seven solo), three sacks and one forced fumble through Week 4.
