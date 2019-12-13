Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Clears protocol
Grugier-Hill (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington.
Grugier-Hill is set to retake the field after a one-game absence. He'll draw play a key role in Philadelphia's linebacker corps in Washington on Sunday.
More News
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Won't play Monday•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: In concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Likely to start Week 7•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Ready for Thursday•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Won't play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Officially doubtful for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.