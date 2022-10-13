Gainwell (ribs) practiced fully Thursday.
After having a cap on his reps Wednesday due to a rib injury, Gainwell returned to all activity one day later. He's thus in line to resume serving as the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Miles Sanders. The role hasn't amounted to much work, as Gainwell is averaging 4.4 touches for 18.6 yards from scrimmage on 19.2 offensive snaps per game, though he has managed to score a pair of rushing TDs through five contests.
