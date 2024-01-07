Gainwell was the first running back to take reps in pregame warmups and appears set to start in Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With lead back D'Andre Swift (illness) inactive, Gainwell could be poised to challenge for double-digit touches out of the backfield for the first time since Week 3, when Swift hadn't yet fully established himself as the No. 1 option. The Eagles have Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny available in reserve, but the former has mostly been relegated to special-teams duties in recent weeks, while the latter has been a healthy inactive for much of the season. Gainwell has enjoyed some level of success as both a runner (career 4.2 yards per carry) and pass catcher (career 5.3 yards per target) over his three seasons in the NFL, and the prospect of a three-down workload could make him an enticing fantasy option in Week 18.