Gainwell rushed six times for 41 yards and caught three passes for 38 yards in Monday's win over the Giants.
Gainwell's 79 total yards from scrimmage represented his highest total of the season, though he played less than 40 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps for the first time since Week 12. He remains clearly behind D'Andre Swift on the depth chart, as Swift received 20 touches in the victory.
