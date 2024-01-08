Gainwell carried the ball seven times for 62 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants.

D'Andre Swift (illness) wasn't healthy enough to suit up, so Gainwell got the start in the backfield for the Eagles and led the team in rushing yards while also setting a season high, topping the 54 yards he picked up back in Week 1. Swift should be back for Philly's playoff opener, a road game in Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, bumping Gainwell back to a depth role.