Eagles' Lane Johnson: Exits with head injury
Johnson sustained a head injury and did not return to Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
There was no indication from the Eagles on a concussion, so at this point the situation is pretty murky. Johnson will have little time to recover this week as the Eagles will face the Panthers on Thursday night.
