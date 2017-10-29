Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Gets into end zone against San Francisco
Blount rushed 16 times for 48 yards and a touchdown while adding a four-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 33-10 win over San Francisco.
Blount found pay dirt from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter. While both Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood have made contributions out of Philadelphia's backfield this season, Blount's near monopoly on goal-line work makes him the most valuable fantasy option on the team in standard formats. He's scored three touchdowns through eight games with his new club, but has the potential for much more after getting into the end zone 18 times with the Patriots last year.
