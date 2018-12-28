Blount (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant throughout the week, Blount seems to be on track to play in the season finale, likely splitting work with Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick. The three-way timeshare doesn't present much upside for fantasy purposes, but it would at least become somewhat interesting if the Lions were to place Blount on their inactive list prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

