Eagles' Miles Sanders: Headed to Philadelphia
The Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.
Sanders had to wait behind Saquon Barkley for his chance to start at Penn State, but he was a hit in his lone starting season in 2018, running for 1,274 yards (5.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns while adding 24 receptions for 139 yards. Sanders is untested as a pass catcher and has ball security concerns, but he's an uncommonly springy athlete whose ability to anchor and change direction explosively gives him interesting upside in a mostly nondescript running back class. Sanders (5-foot-11, 211 pounds) demonstrated his plus athleticism with a 4.49-second 40, 124-inch broad jump, and 11.08 agility score. While he is a long shot to earn a featured role in Philadelphia as a rookie, Sanders is a candidate to evenly split snaps with Jordan Howard and Corey Clement in any given game.
