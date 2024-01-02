Sanders rushed two times for 10 yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Sanders played only 13 offensive snaps, marking his second-lowest tally of the campaign. With limited production to boot, he approaches Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers with his stock continuing a downward trend.
