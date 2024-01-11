Sanders carried three times for 18 yards across six snaps in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Buccaneers.

Sanders was a major disappointment in his first season in Carolina after inking a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason. After producing a career-best 1,347 yards from scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2022, Sanders' numbers took a big step back while he moved to a dreadful Carolina offense. He finished the campaign with a career-low 129 carries for 432 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown to go with 27 catches for 154 scoreless yards on 41 targets over his 16 appearances. Sanders' poor efficiency as a rusher eventually resulted in him falling behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart, with Sanders failing to log double-digit targets in any of his final four contests. With Sanders and Hubbard under contract next season, the two could be thrust into a competition for the starting role heading into 2024 while the Panthers bring in a new coaching staff.