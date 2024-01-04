Sanders (illness) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Sanders wasn't able to mix into drills Wednesday due to an illness, but it didn't impact his practice reps one day later. He's thus set to continue serving as Chuba Hubbard's primary backup Sunday versus the Buccaneers, but such a role hasn't yielded much production of late, as Sanders has managed just 43 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches over the last three games.