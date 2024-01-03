Sanders was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders has taken a back seat to fellow running back Chuba Hubbard over the last three games, earning 16 touches versus the latter's 56 during that span. And Sanders' output has been lacking to the tune of 43 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns. He has a pair of chances remaining this week to mix into drills before the Panthers potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers.