Interim coach Chris Tabor noted after Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers that Sanders is dealing with a toe injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders finished up the contest with three carries for three yards and one catch on two targets for five yards, while working behind Chuba Hubbard. The severity of the running back's toe issue remains to be seen, but Sanders figures to appear on the Panthers' injury report ahead of next weekend's game against the Jaguars.