Dean (foot) was a full participant in OTAs on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Dean had an injury-riddled 2023 season, headlined by a foot issue that forced him to miss the final seven games of the campaign. Now that he's back on the field and participating fully in OTAs, Dean looks to be back to full strength. Across his two seasons in the NFL, Dean has appeared in 22 games and tallied 43 total tackles while playing 216 defensive snaps. The Georgia product is expected to be one of Philadelphia's top inside linebackers heading into the 2024 season.