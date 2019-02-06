The Eagles picked up Foles' $20 million mutual option for 2019 on Tuesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Foles now has five days to accept the option or decline and pay back $2 million from his 2018 bonus to become a free agent. Things get a bit messier should the veteran quarterback pick up his side of the option, as the Eagles' dire cap situation makes it difficult to carry such a high cap figure heading into the 2019 season as they would attempt to work out a trade. Regardless, Foles' will assuredly be sought after given his performance in Philadelphia the past two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories