Eagles' Nick Foles: Eagles exercise 2019 option
The Eagles picked up Foles' $20 million mutual option for 2019 on Tuesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Foles now has five days to accept the option or decline and pay back $2 million from his 2018 bonus to become a free agent. Things get a bit messier should the veteran quarterback pick up his side of the option, as the Eagles' dire cap situation makes it difficult to carry such a high cap figure heading into the 2019 season as they would attempt to work out a trade. Regardless, Foles' will assuredly be sought after given his performance in Philadelphia the past two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...