Eagles' Nick Foles: Underwhelms prior to early removal
Foles completed four of 11 pass attempts for 39 yards and one interception prior to his removal Sunday against the Cowboys.
The team hardly deviated from their coming into the game to give Foles about a quarter's worth of work. He managed an underwhelming 3.5 yards per attempt and nearly fumbled the ball away before throwing an interception on the next play toward the end of the first period. Foles shined in his first start after the injury to Carson Wentz (knee), but he totaled just 202 yards and one touchdown compared to two interceptions over his final five quarters of play. That said, he'll look to right the ship before Philadelphia hosts a divisional round game on Jan. 13 or 14.
